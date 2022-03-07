Calton & Associates Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

PTH opened at $130.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.10. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $119.55 and a twelve month high of $175.85.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.