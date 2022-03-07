Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRN. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after buying an additional 38,843 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 23,954 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,318,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $933,000.

NASDAQ PRN opened at $96.32 on Monday. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $123.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.70.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

