Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDC. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 28,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $70.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average is $67.80. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $57.83 and a 1 year high of $71.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

