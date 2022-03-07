Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $79.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.02. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.08 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.