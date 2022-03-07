Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,704 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $44.91 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46.

