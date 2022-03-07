California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 327,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,443 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MannKind were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter worth approximately $991,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 15.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 13.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MannKind news, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 36,900 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper bought 40,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 79,945 shares of company stock valued at $218,052. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.00 on Monday. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $755.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.96.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

