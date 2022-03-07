California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,522 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 61,246 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 96.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 700,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 343,312 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 47.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

CHRS stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $915.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 224.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

