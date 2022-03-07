California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,689 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 457.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AROC opened at $8.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.88.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 305.28%.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

