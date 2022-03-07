California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.51 Million Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 84.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 306,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after acquiring an additional 140,495 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in American Woodmark by 28.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 435,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,543,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 99.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 163,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 81,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 480.8% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 72,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,031 shares of company stock worth $864,236. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $58.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

