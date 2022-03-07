California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,319 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Agenus were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Agenus in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Agenus by 190.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGEN. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Agenus Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $748.32 million, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agenus news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

