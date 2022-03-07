Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 455,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 82,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $16,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 94,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $161,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 28.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 31,893 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

CALM opened at $45.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.75 and a beta of -0.20. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $45.26.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.