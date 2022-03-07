CaixaPay (CXP) Market Cap Tops $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.41 or 0.06630833 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,413.74 or 0.99833236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00047461 BTC.

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

