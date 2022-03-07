Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $37,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cable One by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cable One by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cable One by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,778,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cable One by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,454.85 on Monday. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,375.63 and a one year high of $2,136.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,558.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,744.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 51.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CABO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,041.86.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

