ByteNext (BNU) Price Tops $0.0383 on Top Exchanges

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. ByteNext has a total market cap of $660,757.84 and approximately $42,474.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00043236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.80 or 0.06552914 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,573.04 or 0.99932181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00046214 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.