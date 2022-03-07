Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,477 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 57,640 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,567 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $42.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average is $54.91.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

