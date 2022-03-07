Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 1.2% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,630,000 after purchasing an additional 195,535 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,656,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,153,000 after purchasing an additional 32,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $387.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $371.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.45. The company has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

