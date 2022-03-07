Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.46 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,299 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after buying an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Applied Materials by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,466 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $470,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $125.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.96 and a 200-day moving average of $141.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

