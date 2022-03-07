Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,939,002,000 after buying an additional 712,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,835,597,000 after buying an additional 541,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $105.19 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

