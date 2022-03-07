Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Short Interest Down 19.8% in February

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 6,930,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of BMBL opened at $18.08 on Monday. Bumble has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMBL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.61.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

