BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,757 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BTRS were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,138,000 after buying an additional 269,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BTRS by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 750,255 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 20.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after purchasing an additional 694,870 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in shares of BTRS by 23.3% during the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 4,019,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,765,000 after purchasing an additional 760,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTRS stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $978.74 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $18.30.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). BTRS had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

