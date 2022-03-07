Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Up 41.9% in February

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BCUCY opened at $25.39 on Monday. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $37.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

About Brunello Cucinelli (Get Rating)

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.