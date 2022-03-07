Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 63,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 423,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,071,000 after buying an additional 83,045 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,984,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

BRKR stock opened at $67.87 on Monday. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $56.93 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Bruker’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.