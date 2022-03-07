BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Lowered to C$124.00 at National Bank Financial

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, December 6th. raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.14.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $65.41 on Thursday. BRP has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BRP by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BRP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

