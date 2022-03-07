BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Lowered to C$124.00 at National Bank Financial

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.
DOOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, December 6th. raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.14.
NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $65.41 on Thursday. BRP has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.70.
BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRP (DOOO)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.