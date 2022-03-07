BRP Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $10.36 Per Share (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will earn $10.36 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.20.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$83.07 on Monday. BRP has a 1 year low of C$82.47 and a 1 year high of C$129.98. The firm has a market cap of C$6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 8.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$100.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$107.52.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

