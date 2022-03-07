Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $118.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.94 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.47.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.