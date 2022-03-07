Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $118.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.94 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.47.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.41.
In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.
