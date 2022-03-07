Brookstone Capital Management Takes $356,000 Position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMOM. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $705,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 1,646.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 86,525 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,158,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,643,000 after purchasing an additional 166,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMOM opened at $42.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.75. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $49.42.

