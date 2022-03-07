Brookstone Capital Management Takes $338,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $92.45 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.97 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

