Brookstone Capital Management Sells 167 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Okta were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $158.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.93. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $152.51 and a one year high of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

