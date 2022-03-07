Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $55.18 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $57.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.14.

