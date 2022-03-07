Brookstone Capital Management Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,789,000 after purchasing an additional 67,683 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,242,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,167,000 after purchasing an additional 155,434 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,199,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,630,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after buying an additional 711,503 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $77.38 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.77 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

