Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Makes New $523,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,168 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,590,000 after purchasing an additional 45,044 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,786,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,494,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,408,000 after buying an additional 54,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,337,000 after buying an additional 188,427 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,568. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.26.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

