Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Invests $254,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.3% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $75,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,388.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $258,000.

NASDAQ:VONE traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.57. 11,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,402. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.42. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $174.07 and a 1 year high of $220.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.776 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

