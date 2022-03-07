Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Invests $1.06 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 319.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 189,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 354,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,431,000 after acquiring an additional 136,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,895,188. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.56. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $80.96 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.