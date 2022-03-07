Brokers Offer Predictions for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $8.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2024 earnings at $9.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.47 EPS.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($69.77) to GBX 5,100 ($68.43) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($68.43) to GBX 4,850 ($65.07) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,723.40.

RIO opened at $81.88 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

