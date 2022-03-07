Brokerages Set Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) PT at $16.00

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Nordex alerts:

Shares of Nordex stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 601. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. Nordex has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.