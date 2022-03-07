Brokerages Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Target Price at $41.40

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWLIF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of GWLIF stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

