Brokerages Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT at $52.60

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

Several brokerages have commented on ACGL. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

