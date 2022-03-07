Brokerages Expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $6.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCN traded up $4.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,583. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.54. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $99.28 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 41.26%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

