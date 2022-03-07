Brokerages Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Post $0.58 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.54. Verint Systems reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $70,497.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 18,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $927,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 68,093 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Verint Systems by 267.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,053,000 after buying an additional 59,911 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 440,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,713,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Verint Systems by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.07. 271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,174. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

