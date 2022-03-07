Brokerages Expect Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $450.34 Million

Brokerages forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) will post sales of $450.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NU’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510.30 million and the lowest is $390.37 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NU will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NU.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NU shares. HSBC started coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

NYSE:NU opened at $7.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42. NU has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $682,018,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth about $51,453,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,644,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

