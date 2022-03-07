Brokerages Expect Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dermata Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dermata Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.75) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dermata Therapeutics.

Get Dermata Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dermata Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating ) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Dermata Therapeutics worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRMA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,336. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. Dermata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.