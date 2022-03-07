Brokerages Anticipate Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $861.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) will announce $861.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $854.70 million to $867.30 million. Twilio posted sales of $589.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.56.

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total value of $267,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,010 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,721 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $8.08 on Friday, reaching $148.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,357,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,642. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio has a 52 week low of $147.00 and a 52 week high of $412.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.55.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

