Brokerages Anticipate Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.27. Funko posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FNKO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

In other Funko news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $4,660,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $2,479,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,034 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,658 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Funko by 11.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Funko by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Funko by 8.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Funko by 8.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

FNKO stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.23.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

