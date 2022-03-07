Brokerages Anticipate Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to Announce $9.92 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $9.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $10.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.46. Everest Re Group posted earnings of $6.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $33.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.15 to $34.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $38.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.40 to $40.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.75.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Everest Re Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,543,000 after purchasing an additional 86,398 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RE stock traded down $6.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.41. The stock had a trading volume of 372,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,273. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.68. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $234.87 and a 52-week high of $307.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

