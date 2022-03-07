Brokerages Anticipate Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.04 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $22.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.03 billion to $22.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $25.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baker Hughes.
Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
Shares of BKR opened at $33.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.28 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.
In other news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,219,029 shares of company stock worth $1,304,812,993. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,038,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
