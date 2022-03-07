Brokerages Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.13 Billion

Analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $33.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.97 billion to $36.99 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $28.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $132.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 billion to $135.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $152.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $146.65 billion to $156.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.55.

Shares of BABA opened at $100.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $99.33 and a 1 year high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after acquiring an additional 591,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.