Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) will announce $1.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $1.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of BR traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.44. 473,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,851. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,129,595.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $963,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after buying an additional 43,785 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

