Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Lowered to $665.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $704.00 to $665.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Argus upped their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $671.28.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $595.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $244.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $597.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.57. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 29.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

