Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives $658.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $671.28.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $17.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $595.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,475,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $597.12 and a 200-day moving average of $556.57. The company has a market capitalization of $244.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 29.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

