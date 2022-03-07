Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the January 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:BEDU opened at $1.00 on Monday. Bright Scholar Education has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 1.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 499.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 238,094 shares in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates as a global premier education service company. The firm provides quality international education to global students and equips them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. It also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China.

