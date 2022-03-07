Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the January 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NYSE:BEDU opened at $1.00 on Monday. Bright Scholar Education has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04.
Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 1.66%.
Bright Scholar Education Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates as a global premier education service company. The firm provides quality international education to global students and equips them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. It also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Scholar Education (BEDU)
